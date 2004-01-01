Every Premier League Hall of Fame inductee

The Premier League Hall of Fame was established in 2021 to honour the best players in the history of the division and those who have made the biggest impact since it was founded in 1992.

For a player to be eligible for a place in the Hall of Fame, they must have made 250 appearances in the Premier League or achieved one of the following:

Appeared in more than 200 Premier League appearances for one club



Selected to any of the Team of the Decade or 20-Year Anniversary teams



Won a Premier League Golden Boot or Golden Glove



Been voted as Premier League Player of the Season



Won three Premier League titles



Scored 100 Premier League goals, or goalkeepers who have recorded 100 Premier League clean sheets

Here is every inductee in the Premier League Hall of Fame.

2021

Alan Shearer

The highest goalscorer in the history of the competition, Shearer racked up 260 goals across his time with Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United, winning the title with the former in 1995.

Thierry Henry

Henry joined Shearer as the first inductees to the Hall of Fame. Widely heralded as one of the best the division has ever seen, Henry scored 175 league goals in 258 appearances for Arsenal.



Eric Cantona

Cantona was the first player to be inducted through a fan vote. The Frenchman was a core part of Manchester United's success during the 1990s.

Roy Keane

Another ex-United captain, Keane was the most expensive player in British football when he joined from Nottingham Forest 1993. He made 366 appearances for the club, winning seven league titles.

Frank Lampard

Chelsea's leading scorer won three league titles at Stamford Bridge, with some of his 177 league goals also coming during his time with West Ham and Manchester City.

Dennis Bergkamp

A part of the Arsenal Invincibles, as well as a further two title-winning sides, Bergkamp's strike against Newcastle in 2002 was voted the best goal in the first 25 years of the Premier League.

Steven Gerrard

Gerrard was the first inductee never to have won the Premier League title. Across his 504 appearances for Liverpool, he racked up 121 goals and 98 assists.

David Beckham

Rounding out the 2021 inductees was Beckham, a six-time champion with United and one of the most recognisable players in the history of the game.

2022

Wayne Rooney

Rooney was one of the first two to be inducted in 2022. Behind only Shearer in the goalscoring charts, the former United and Everton man ended his career on 208 strikes.

Patrick Vieira

One of the biggest icons in Arsenal history, Vieira won three titles with the Gunners before adding an FA Cup triumph with Manchester City later in his career.

Sergio Aguero

No foreign player has ever scored more Premier League goals than Aguero's 184, with the Argentine adding a cool five league titles with Man City.

Didier Drogba

Once the top-scoring African in league history, Drogba won two Golden Boots as he fired Chelsea to four league titles across two spells with the club.

Vincent Kompany

Kompany won four of his own league titles with Man City, playing a major role in establishing the team as one of Europe's finest.

Peter Schmeichel

The only goalkeeper to have won the Premier League's Player of the Season award, Schmeichel spent time with Aston Villa and Man City but is better known for his five league titles at United.

Paul Scholes

Speaking of successful United icons, you won't find many more decorated than Scholes. 499 appearances, 107 goals and a mental 11 titles. Not bad.

Ian Wright

Arsenal's leading goalscorer before Henry came to town, Wright managed 113 Premier League goals in 213 appearances across his time with both Arsenal and West Ham.