Every Premier League Team's PFA Delegate

​Very few would've taken an interest in knowing who their club's PFA delegate was before Covid-19 brought the whole world to a standstill.

But in unprecedented times likes these, the role of the delegates is more important than ever.

Essentially, they serve as a link between their teammates and the PFA, while any vital information is passed on to them personally.

❤️ A powerful show support from all players to NHS workers and those on the front-line.#PlayersTogether pic.twitter.com/2VmEbK6Rn5 — Professional Footballers' Association (@PFA) April 8, 2020

Recently we saw a whole host of top-flight stars team up to create the #PlayersTogether initiative to help raised funds for the NHS amid their fight against the coronavirus. And while the PFA delegates didn't necessarily play a direct role in the scheme, you can expect these middlemen to continue to play an imperative part in the coming weeks and months as football takes a universal break.





So, you fancy knowing who these delegates are exactly?

Well, let's take a look.

*Note: Burnley and Manchester City's delegates aren't listed, while Aston Villa's, James Chester, is now at Stoke.

Arsenal - Hector Bellerin

An 'Ocean Rescue' ambassador who was also involved in the #HANDSOFF campaign, Bellerin is an obvious candidate for this role.

Bournemouth - Simon Francis

A hero on the south coast, Bournemouth skipper Francis has been through it all with the Cherries: guiding Eddie Howe's side from the depths of League One to the pinnacle of English football within the space of five years





His 324 appearances for the club rank sixth all-time.

Brighton - Lewis Dunk

A product of the Seagulls' academy, Dunk has made nearly 300 appearances for Brighton since he made his first-team debut in 2010.





His impressive displays at the heart of the Seagulls backline saw him earn his first England cap in 2018 while Graham Potter named Dunk as the club's captain at the start of the season.

Chelsea - Cesar Azpilicueta

The man who defined consistency during his pomp, Azpilicueta was named club captain at the start of the season following Gary Cahill's departure.





A model professional, the versatile defender has gone on to make over 260 Premier League appearances in Chelsea colours - racking up six major honours.

Crystal Palace - Joel Ward

An Eagle since 2012, Ward has played nearly 240 games in a Palace shirt following his move from Portsmouth.

While a reliable performer on the field, the 30-year-old has contributed considerably off it as well; helping and supporting local charity Faith and Football, which was set up by former Pompey defender Linvoy Primus.

Everton - Seamus Coleman

One of the nice guys in the sport, Coleman was once one of the division's finest full-backs before a devastating leg break brought his career to a halt in 2017.





Nevertheless, the Irishman became Everton skipper at the start of the season following his decade-long service to the club.





Coleman's also a keen charity contributor, recently donating over £13,000 towards the potentially life-saving treatment of baby Dan Donoher.

Leicester - Wes Morgan

The Foxes skipper during their unthinkable Premier League triumph in 2015/16, it's fair to say Morgan's cherished at the King Power.





Former boss Claudio Ranieri described the centre-half as a ' big gentle bear who looks after all the lads', make of that what you will...

Liverpool - Adrian

A bit of surprise considering the Spaniard only joined the club in the summer and Jordan Henderson - the club's captain and a key player in the #PlayersTogether initiative - is within the Liverpool ranks.





The former West Ham shot-stopper hasn't exactly covered himself in glory on the pitch either.

Manchester United - Lee Grant

A wise character in the United dressing room, it doesn't come as much of a surprise that third-choice keeper Grant is the Red Devils' representative.

Newcastle - Paul Dummett

A fan favourite at St. James' Park, Dummett spent his entire youth career at Newcastle before breaking into the senior squad as a 20-year-old in 2012.





He's since gone on to make 185 appearances for his boyhood club.

Norwich - Timm Klose

Signed from Wolfsburg in 2016, Klose became a leading figure in the dressing room amid the Canaries' bid to return to the top flight.





A knee injury, however, has thwarted his 2019/20 campaign as Norwich look destined for the drop once more.

Sheffield United - Simon Moore

A man who might not be known outside of Sheffield, Moore played a key role in the Blades' promotion to the Championship following his arrival in 2016.





And although the 29-year-old has struggled for minutes since Dean Henderson's arrival, Moore has been described as the 'ultimate professional' by the Blades faithful.

Southampton - Oriol Romeu

A mainstay in the Southampton midfield under Claude Puel, Romeu has struggled a little more for game time under Ralph Hasenhuttl but is nonetheless an important figure in the Saints squad.





The Spaniard recently made an interesting suggestion of introducing cameras into the dressing rooms to compensate fans for games potentially being played closed doors.

Tottenham - Ben Davies

Smart, sensible and reliable. It's no surprise the Welshman is Spurs' representative.

Watford - Troy Deeney

Outspoken but we love it, modern-day Hornets legend Deeney is the ideal delegate - as shown in the players' anti-racism campaign in April 2019.

West Ham - Mark Noble

I mean, who else was it going to be?

Wolves - Conor Coady

The Wolves skipper proved to be an articulate and intelligent individual during his Monday Night Football appearance back in December.





The Liverpudlian also delivered a reassuring message to his Wolves teammates amid these uncertain times: " I'm also there to be that little bit of a bridge in terms of whether the manager or people at the higher end of the club want to get things to the boys, so they know they can come through me as well.





"I just think it is important to be open, honest and make sure you are in the middle of things. I am there to pass on messages to whoever I have to," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.