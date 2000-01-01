Every Premier League winning team - ranked

Okay, sure. The creation of the Premier League in 1992 might have been a little bit reminiscent of what the European Super League was trying to attempt.

But in 28 seasons of the English top flight, fans have witnessed endless special moments. Seven clubs have won the Premier League so far, and in celebration of the competition living another day thanks to the European project crashing and burning, 90min has ranked every Premier League winning team since its inauguration.

Strap in and brace yourself for a lot of Manchester United.

28. Manchester United (1996/97)

Cantona retired at the end of the season | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

One has to come last, and law of averages dictate it's the team who have won it the most. Manchester United's 1996/97 campaign was fine, but it was by no means their best.



United won the league with a record low of 75 points and got spanked 5-0 by Newcastle on their way to the title. We're being nitpicky of course, considering they did still win the Premier League. Oh, and David Beckham scored from the halfway line against Wimbledon.

27. Manchester United (2010/11)

United surpassed Liverpool in the total number of league titles won | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Dimitar Berbatov and Javier Hernandez balled out for Sir Alex Ferguson's side who made it four titles from five seasons, while surpassing Liverpool's record of 18 league titles as they won number 19.



While they also put together a 29 game unbeaten run, they did it without their iconic AIG sponsor and only finished with 80 points as champions. They also lost to Barcelona in the Champions League final - again.

26. Manchester United (2000/01)

Sheringham starred in a lower profile title win for United | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Look, we warned you. They have won 13 titles.



Teddy Sheringham wrapped up his United career with 21 goals in all competitions that season as United finished ten points clear of Arsenal. But more importantly, the Premier League got a Nike ball for the first time and newly-promoted Ipswich finished in fifth place.

25. Blackburn (1994/95)

Blackburn are one-time Premier League champions | Michael Cooper/Getty Images

Blackburn's first and only Premier League title was a monumental achievement for the club and can never be taken away from them.



The Rovers fought to an 89 point finish as Alan Shearer bagged a ridiculous 34 goals, with the title only being decided on the final day of the season. Eric Cantona's best impression of Bruce Lee against a Crystal Palace fan derailed United's title charge that season.

24. Manchester United (2002/03)

Ruud the dude. | PAUL BARKER/Getty Images

The Red Devils finished just five points clear of Arsenal to clinch their eighth Premier League title, thanks to the Gunners falling off the pace in March.



They took the lead in April and a 2-2 draw with Arsenal towards the end of the season was enough to maintain top spot, as Ruud van Nistelrooy bagged an obscene 44 goals in all competitions.

23. Manchester United (1992/93)

A young Sir Alex Ferguson watches on in the snazziest of all coats | Gary M. Prior/Getty Images

After 26 years without an English league title, Ferguson's Red Devils won the inaugural Premier League season.



While no longer the most emphatic campaign, it was one that set a precedent. Mark Hughes bagged 15 league goals, while youngsters such as Ryan Giggs, David Beckham and Gary Neville all starred. United also clinched the signings of Roy Keane and Eric Cantona, who didn't do too badly for the club.

22. Manchester United (1995/96)

Cantona returned from a lengthy ban as Newcastle fumbled the league title | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Ahhh yes, that Kevin Keegan season.



United wound up as Premier League winners that campaign, and while they deserve credit for putting the pressure on and capitalising, how Newcastle didn't win it remains a mystery. Cantona returned after an eight month ban and Newcastle bottled a 12 point lead. Twelve points.

21. Chelsea (2014/15)

Football heritage | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Nostalgia is great, but nobody wants to make backwards steps.



Making backwards steps proved successful for Chelsea in 2014/15, however, who snatched the Premier League with three games to go under the management of reappointed Jose Mourinho. A storyline that Vince McMahon would be proud of.

20. Manchester United (1993/94)

King Eric enjoyed a stellar campaign | Chris Cole/Getty Images

Having won their first English league title in 26 years, nothing was stopping a now dominant United.



Cantona and Keane excelled in their second season with the club, with the former scoring 25 goals in all competitions. United stormed to a second consecutive league title and were a League Cup final defeat away from a domestic treble. They did it in an incredible kit, too.

19. Manchester City (2013/14)

Manchester City capitalised on a Liverpool slip up | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester City winning a second Premier League title within three seasons was a historic moment for the club and saw the likes of Yaya Toure and Sergio Aguero enjoying ridiculous individual campaigns.



Shame the only reason they triumphed that season is because Steven Gerrard fell over and fumbled his chance at winning the league with Liverpool in the process.

18. Leicester City (2015/16)

One of sport's greatest stories | Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

5000/1. Having stayed in the Premier League by the skin of their teeth the season prior, Claudio Ranieri's Leicester shocked the universe and won the Premier League.



A tad fortunate with competition being poor? Yes. But as CM Punk famously said, 'luck is for losers'. Leicester were the complete opposite of that.

17. Manchester United (2012/13)

Van Persie was electric for United | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Having lost the previous season's title on goal difference in the final minutes of the final day, there was no way Ferguson was bowing out without another title.



He signed Robin van Persie from Arsenal and assigned him shirt number 20 as the Dutchman bagged 26 league goals to bring a 20th league title to Old Trafford in Ferguson's final season.

16. Chelsea (2016/17)

An impactful arrival | Michael Regan/Getty Images

What it lacked in prettiness it made up for with passion. Antonio Conte delivered Chelsea a league title in his first season with the club, edging beyond an impressive Tottenham side that finished runners up.



Counter attacks, rugged defending and Diego Costa scoring goals while being a menace. A decent effort.

15. Manchester United (1999/00)

Roy Keane lifts the title for United | Getty Images/Getty Images

The downfall of United doing the unthinkable and winning the treble in 1999 was that anything that followed was going to be less impressive.



They did a good job of cushioning the fall, retaining the Premier League with an 18-point cushion at the top and scoring 97 goals. They managed to do this without a proper goalkeeper too, considering Schmeichel had departed and Massimo Taibi...well, the less said the better.

14. Arsenal (2001/02)

Arsenal clinched a league and cup double | NICOLAS ASFOURI/Getty Images

Arsenal deserve some credit for disrupting Manchester United's flow of dominance at the beginning of the 21st century.



They were crowned champions in 2001/02 as United finished third, with Thierry Henry scoring 32 goals in all competitions. Henry's 32 strikes were nothing, though, when you realise they came in the same season as Peter Schmeichel becoming the first goalkeeper to score in the Premier League.

13. Manchester United (2006/07)

No Van Nistelrooy, no worries | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

With Ruud van Nistelrooy gone and only Michael Carrick signed ahead of the 2006/07 season, it wasn't looking like a particularly exciting one for United.



Sir Alex worked his magic, though, as the Red Devils picked up their 16th league title ahead of a chasing Chelsea, following a two year spell without the trophy. Henrik Larsson also enjoyed a half season loan stay at Old Trafford.

12. Chelsea (2005/06)

Chelsea retained the Premier League | ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

Having reviewed seasoned veteran heel Jose Mourinho, it's time to credit young conniving heel Mourinho for his 2005/06 exploits.



After bursting onto the scene a season prior, the young Portuguese manager rattled cages again as Chelsea retained the Premier League by going unbeaten at home all season.

11. Arsenal (1997/98)

Arsenal had a frightening attack | Clive Mason/Getty Images

In their first full season under Arsene Wenger, Arsenal snatched their first league title since 1991 as they finished a point ahead of Manchester United.



Wenger's free-flowing Gunners were electric, as Dennis Bergkamp bagged 22 goals in all competitions. Arsenal went on a ten game winning streak to overturn a 12 point gap to United too, demonstrating the resilience and quality within the squad.

10. Manchester City (2011/12)

City clinched their maiden Premier League at the death | PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

A historic moment for Man City, who just seasons before had been mid-table minnows.



Manchester City picked up their first ever Premier League in the finest fashion possible; an injury time winner from Sergio Aguero saw them snatch the title away from Manchester United in the final seconds of the season.

9. Chelsea (2009/10)

Chelsea stopped United from going for five in a row | CARL DE SOUZA/Getty Images

After it became clear that United had suddenly built arguably their greatest team ever, it took a monumental effort to stop them dominating completely.



Carlo Ancelotti did what felt impossible for the rest in his first season with Chelsea, beating United to the league by a point with a win on the final day of the season. A win was enough against Wigan; the Blues won 8-0.

8. Manchester United (2008/09)

United clinched three straight Premier League titles | ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Having slumped in the early 2000s, United were back with a bang towards the end of the decade.



Arguably their strongest ever squad stormed to a record third successive Premier League title, with Cristiano Ronaldo again shining in his final season for the club.

7. Manchester United (1998/99)

United had it all in 1999 | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

United's 1998/99 season is obviously one steeped in nostalgia and legend, given they won the treble.



A remarkable achievement, though they only sealed the league title by one point ahead of Arsenal, ending up on 79.

6. Chelsea (2004/05)

The 'Special One' | ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Having shot to fame by winning the Champions League with Porto, Roman Abramovich had enough pocket change to tempt a young Jose Mourinho to Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2004/05 season.



95 points, one loss all season and a prime Mourinho having it large in press conferences as Chelsea won their first Premier League. Box office.

5. Liverpool (2019/20)

Of course a pandemic would disrupt Liverpools maiden Premier League title win | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Fifth seems harsh, but a global pandemic and the lack of success beyond the Premier League limits how far Liverpool's title win can go.



Make no mistake though, Jurgen Klopp's side were immense and reaching 99 points having lost the league title a season prior on 97 makes it even more impressive. Mentality monsters.

4. Arsenal (2003/04)

Arsenal's 'Invicibles' season took some doing | JIM WATSON/Getty Images

Arsenal's unbeaten Premier League season remains an incredible and unmatched feat in England's top flight.



Wenger's 'Invincibles' couldn't be stopped in the league as Thierry Henry bagged 30 league goals and danced around defences - something Liverpool learned as he ran wild against them in April 2004. Just a few too many draws to be any higher than fourth - a position Wenger grew to love towards the end of his Emirates reign.

3. Manchester City (2018/19)

City set records with an unbelievable squad | Michael Regan/Getty Images

City were handed tougher league opposition the season after winning the title, with Liverpool emerging as their biggest Premier League rivals.



Their experience and relentless thirst for success saw them finish a point ahead of the Reds in one of the tightest yet barely exciting title races in recent memory - mainly because you knew both teams would win every week. City also swept up an English domestic treble, becoming the first club to do so.

2. Manchester United (2007/08)

United made it back to back league titles | PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Coming in at number two is an absolutely stacked Manchester United squad during a season in which they also won the Champions League.



United eventually swatted aside resistance from both Chelsea and Arsenal, the former of which they would later beat in the European final, to register back to back titles. But with Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Carlos Tevez forming a fearsome trio, United were one of the greatest title winning squads assembled.

1. Manchester City (2017/18)

City's 100 point season is an unbelievable achievement | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Here we are. The finest ever Premier League side, and it's hard to argue against City's centurions.



Pep Guardiola's side registered an unthinkable and unprecedented 100 points in the league, which is incredible regardless of money spent. Most wins, most away wins, most goals and and highest goal difference are just a handful of the records they broke that season.