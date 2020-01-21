Every red card Arsenal have received under Mikel Arteta

The colour red can symbolise passion, courage, strength and determination. But it can also be symbolic of danger, stress, anger and rage.

One thing it definitely represents, for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, is a problem. A huge problem.

Since the Spaniard's appointment in December 2019, the Gunners have accumulated no less than nine - nine - red cards in the Premier League. That is three times more than anyone else in the league over the same period.

9 - Since Mikel Arteta's first game in charge of Arsenal on Boxing Day 2019, the Gunners have been shown nine Premier League red cards, six more than any other side. Freefall. pic.twitter.com/MHMtEUiDsX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 2, 2021

The problem was made even more apparent on Tuesday evening in Arsenal's 2-1 defeat to Wolves, which they ended with nine men on the pitch after the eighth and ninth red cards of Arteta's reign.

Let's travel back through time and remind ourselves of all nine.

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vs Crystal Palace - January 11 2020

Arsenal are set to appeal for a lesser ban on Aubameyang's red card against Crystal Palace.



They feel three matches is 'harsh' for the challenge made by the forward.



Rightio... ???



Credit: @btsportfootball pic.twitter.com/PcYrnxKuAZ — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) January 14, 2020

Ouch. That's a nasty one.



Despite scoring the Gunners' goal in this 1-1 draw, Aubameyang's main contribution will be remembered as this horror tackle on Max Meyer.



He was initially shown a yellow but, after VAR consultation, was sent off. And, quite unsurprisingly, Arsenal's subsequent appeal was rejected - the audacity to even appeal that is quite something.

2. David Luiz vs Chelsea - January 21 2020

A warm welcome back to Stamford Bridge for David Luiz ?#CHEARS LIVE ? https://t.co/rYOT3Fi2Dw #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/Ozm6tCIUe5 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 21, 2020

Here we go, it's the first of Luiz's treble of reds. Number one came, spectacularly, on his return to Stamford Bridge.



In all fairness to the Brazilian, it was Shkodran Mustafi's woeful back pass that started the laughable passage of play.



A weak ball back to the goalkeeper allowed Tammy Abraham to nip in and round an onrushing Bernd Leno, before Luiz practically hugged him to the floor and, inevitably, saw red at his old stomping ground.

3. David Luiz vs Manchester City - June 17 2020

David Luiz’s game by numbers vs. Man City:



25 minutes

24 passes

1 error leading to a goal

1 penalty conceded

1 red card



The wrong sort of impact sub. ? pic.twitter.com/2D62z1Q1KI — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 17, 2020

And swiftly on to number two.



Picture this: the COVID-19 pandemic has halted domestic football for three months, but your side is finally back in action with a cracker of a game at Manchester City - a huge tie for Arsenal.



On 24 minutes, Pablo Mari is forced off with injury and David Luiz gets a run out. Then, just before half time, the Brazilian's failed interception allows a Kevin De Bruyne pass to reach Raheem Sterling, who makes it 1-0. And, three minutes after the interval, he brings down Riyad Mahrez in the box and receives a straight red before De Bruyne converts the penalty for the second in a 3-0 win.



You just couldn't write it.

4. Eddie Nketiah vs Leicester - July 7 2020

RED CARD! Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah is sent off for a dangerous tackle after a VAR review ?



He'd only been on the pitch for three minutes ?#ARSLEI pic.twitter.com/5Fd0ZiCxwL — Goal (@goal) July 7, 2020

Subbed on in the 71st minute.



VAR consultation needed after a high tackle on James Justin in the 74th.



Sent off in the 75th.



Not a great four minutes for Eddie Nketiah.

5. Nicolas Pepe vs Leeds - November 22 2020

Oh Nicolas Pepe. Oh dear.



? He's shown a straight red card.pic.twitter.com/pJsH5CWpfu — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) November 22, 2020

Arsenal's fifth red card under Arteta was awarded to record signing Nicolas Pepe earlier in the season against Leeds.



The Ivorian was given a straight red after VAR spotted him headbutting Ezgjan Alioski off the ball.



Just as well he's found form since his suspension.

6. Granit Xhaka vs Burnley - December 13 2020

Another RED CARD for @Arsenal ?



The Gunners are down to 10 men after Gabriel is shown a second yellow...#PLonPrime #ARSSOU pic.twitter.com/ll6Q2UKBA8 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 16, 2020

This list wouldn't be complete without an appearance from Granit Xhaka.



Everyone's favourite walking yellow card received Arsenal's sixth sending off under Arteta in December for an off-the-ball incident with Ashley Westwood in their 1-0 home defeat to Burnley.



The Swiss international appeared to raise his hand to the midfielder's throat and was subsequently dismissed after a VAR check.

7. Gabriel vs Southampton - December 16 2020

Another RED CARD for @Arsenal ?



The Gunners are down to 10 men after Gabriel is shown a second yellow...#PLonPrime #ARSSOU pic.twitter.com/ll6Q2UKBA8 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 16, 2020

And just three days later, Gabriel received two yellow cards in four minutes - now that's reckless.



The summer signing was completely done by a Theo Walcott turn and brought him down as the former Gunners favourite was sprinting away.



Looked a nailed on booking, but obviously Gabriel didn't feel that way.

8. David Luiz vs Wolves - February 2 2021

David Luiz has had more red cards than any other Premier League player since the start of last season ?‍♂️?#Luiz #DavidLuiz #Arsenal #ArsenalFC #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/TUD1Y7EM9Y — LiveScore (@livescore) February 3, 2021

The hat trick.



It seems strange that, had the Brazilian swiped Willian Jose down and made it look like an attempt for the ball, he would've stayed on the field with just a booking.



But, here we are. The defender played fair and stayed on his feet, accidentally making the slightest contact with the Wolves striker to give away a penalty and receive a red card.



But rules are rules, and it makes for a good stat.

9. Bernd Leno vs Wolves - February 2 2021

RED CARD! First David Luiz, now Bernd Leno has been sent off for punching the ball outside the area!#WOLARS pic.twitter.com/FWxVZLa7Iv — Goal (@goal) February 2, 2021

Tuesday night's loss to Wolves also saw Leno receive a red card. And what, on earth, was he thinking?



The German goalkeeper rushed out of his area to intercept a ball over the top and, well, got it wrong. Very wrong.



Seemingly caught in two minds, Leno jumped as if to head the ball but when realising it was only at chest height, decided to punch it out of play - right in front of the linesman.



Safe to say he knew what was coming - the ninth, and latest, Arsenal red card under Arteta.