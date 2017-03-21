Every Uruguayan Player to Score in the Premier League

Uruguay are a footballing nation which has long punched above its weight.

Despite its small population - standing at less than 3.5m in 2020 - La Celeste is just one of six nations to have claimed multiple World Cups and boasts more Copa America titles than any other side on the continent.

Yet, unlike their international successes - which, admittedly, were mostly achieved before 1992 - the number of Uruguayans to grace the Premier League reflects the nation's size. Of those that have graced these shores, here are the players that found their way onto the scoresheet, with varying degrees of regularity.

15. Adrian Paz

Adrian Paz spent just one season with Ipswich Town in the mid-1990s | Getty Images/Getty Images

Appearances: 17

Goals: 1



When The Independent raised the hopes of Ipswich Town fans with rumours of a move for Fiorentina's goalscoring sensation Gabriel Batistuta in 1994, they were not only left disappointed when 'Batigol' never arrived, but with the South American that came in his place.



In an entirely forgettable 12 month spell, Paz is remembered more for his hair than his goal, if he is ever remembered at all.

14. Williams Martinez

Williams Martinez scored his only Premier League goal in his only start in the competition | Clive Mason/Getty Images

Appearances: 2

Goals: 1



Not to be confused with fellow Uruguayan and legendary Penarol captain in the 1950s William Martinez.



His namesake scored on his second and final Premier League appearance for West Bromwich Albion, only to concede a penalty in stoppage time of the same match which led to Everton's late equaliser.

13. Diego Lugano

Diego Lugano joined West Brom from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2013 | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Appearances: 9

Goals: 1



Diego Lugano's Premier League career with West Brom amounted to just the one season and one goal and ended with a law suit which lasted more than three years.

12. Sebastian Coates

Five years today since *the* greatest Liverpool goal of all time from Sebastian Coates ? #LFC pic.twitter.com/21jYeQdXMn — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) March 21, 2017

Appearances: 38

Goals: 1



If you're only going to get one Premier League goal, it may as well be one to remember. Sebastian Coates adhered to that school of thought when he acrobatically thundered in the opening goal of what would become a chastening 3-2 defeat for Liverpool away to Queens Park Rangers in 2012.

11. Edinson Cavani

Big win in a difficult field, let's keep working hard together and focused.?



Gran triunfo en un terreno difícil, a seguir juntos y enfocados. ?



? #MUFC @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/8TZ0VExAzM — Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial) November 7, 2020

Appearances: 3

Goals: 1



Perhaps not every Manchester United fan's first choice for the club's number seven shirt at the start of the 2020 summer transfer window, but in the absence of Jadon Sancho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side opted for a player with experience and a prolific past in the form of Uruguay's second all-time top scorer, Edinson Cavani.



He got his first strike for the Red Devils in a 3-1 victory over Everton.

10. Dario Silva

Dario Silva spent less than one season at Portsmouth before his contract was terminated | Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Appearances: 13

Goals: 2



Dario Silva's fleeting spell with Portsmouth in 2005/06 ended at the turn of the year when the club terminated his contract. Just seven months later his football career was prematurely concluded after a car accident forced him to have his right leg amputated.

9. Miguel Britos

Miguel Britos retired the season before Watford were relegated from the Premier League in 2020 | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Appearances: 66

Goals: 2



With more red cards (three) than goals, Miguel Britos was concerned with the darker arts of defender, ending his career after four seasons with Watford in 2019.

8. Lucas Torreira

Appearances: 63

Goals: 3



The diminutive midfield terrier wasn't acquired by Arsenal for his goalscoring prowess, but Torreira did ensure his maiden strike for the club arrived in important surroundings, netting the fourth goal in his first north London derby.

7. Cristhian Stuani

Cristhian Stuani received as many yellow cards as he scored goals in his single Premier League season | Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Appearances: 23

Goals: 4



A first half brace on his Premier League debut against Sunderland was not a sign of things to come for Cristhian Stuani.



In his single season of English top flight football with Middlesborough in 2016/17, the Uruguayan's scoring return wasn't particularly aided by Aitor Karanka's insistence on fielding the natural centre-forward wide on the right.

6. Walter Pandiani

Walter Pandiani enjoyed the best years of his career in Spain's top flight, rather than in England | Clive Mason/Getty Images

Appearances: 31

Goals: 6



Birmingham City's then-manager Steve Bruce provided the startling context for his January deadline day arrival's debut goal in 2005, telling the BBC: "Walter Pandiani arrived yesterday with no boots, and he doesn't speak a word of English, but he'll give us a lift."



Pandiani, presumably stocked with the necessary equipment, showed enough in the rest of that season to earn a permanent move to the second city.

5. Abel Hernandez

Abel Hernandez was relegated in both of his Premier League campaigns with Hull City | Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Appearances: 49

Goals: 8



Darren Huckerby, Jordan Rhodes, Dwight Gayle. The list of players to struggle in the top flight after excelling elsewhere in the footballing pyramid is long - and one which Abel Hernandez can join.



Across two spells in the second tier - following two relegations - with Hull City, Hernandez can boast a record of one goal every two games, yet mustered an average of one in six in the Premier League.

4. Gaston Ramirez

Appearances: 94

Goals: 9



Ramirez was Southampton's record signing when he arrived in the summer of 2012 but became an increasingly marginalised figure on the south coast, particularly after Mauricio Pochettino's arrival in midseason.



Across subsequent spells with Hull and Middlesborough, the languid number ten never quite hit his stride in the Premier League.

3. Diego Forlan

Almost two-thirds of Diego Forlan's Premier League appearances came as a substitute | Clive Mason/Getty Images

Appearances: 63

Goals: 10



Diego Forlan was forced to endure an interminable wait for his maiden strike in the Premier League after joining Manchester United in 2002, going 23 appearances before finding the net.



Playing alongside a more prolific but perhaps less selfless striker in the form of Ruud van Nistelrooy may not have aided his adaptation, as Sir Alex Ferguson explained: "Diego just didn't register on Ruud's radar."

2. Gustavo Poyet

Gustavo Poyet spent four seasons at Chelsea after moving on a free transfer in 1997 | Ben Radford/Getty Images

Appearances: 187

Goals: 54



Before Frank Lampard took the mantle of the Premier League's chief goalscoring midfielder, Gustavo Poyet made a very strong case as the golden standard, hitting double figures (from open play) in four consecutive seasons between 1998 and 2002 from deep.

1. Luis Suarez

Appearances: 110

Goals: 69



Numerous sides felt the full brunt of Luis Suarez during his four increasingly prolific seasons at Liverpool, but Norwich City were unquestionably his favourite foes.



In six meetings with the Canaries, the Uruguayan netted 12 goals, including two hat-tricks and a four goal haul.