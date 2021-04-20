FA thanks fans for their part in halting Super League plans

The Football Association has commended the role that fans played in halting plans for the Super League.

Ever since the breakaway competition was announced on Sunday evening supporters have fervently opposed the idea. This came to a head on Tuesday when Chelsea fans staged a protest against the Super League prior to their side's 0-0 Premier League draw with Brighton.

Chelsea fans turned up in their droves to oppose the Super League | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Partway through that demonstration, news came through that the Blues were planning to pull out of the competition, with Manchester City becoming the first side to formally withdraw soon after.

The FA - who were harshly critical of the plans previously - welcomed the news, releasing a statement that read: "We welcome the news that some of the Clubs have decided to abandon the plans for the European Super League, which threatened the whole football pyramid.

"English football has a proud history based on opportunity for all clubs and the game has been unanimous in its disapproval of a closed league. It was a proposition that, by design, could have divided our game; but instead, it has unified us all.

"We would like to thank the fans in particular for their influential and unequivocal voice during this time, holding true the guiding principles of football. It is a powerful reminder that the game is, and always will be, for fans. We would also like to thank the Prime Minister, Secretary of State and Sports Minister for their unwavering and critical support against these plans."

If the UK government keeps it word, the collapse of the Super League should be followed by a review into football ownership in the near future. One possible idea mentioned has been the adoption of Germany's 50+1 ownership model, which may prevent a similar elite club power club in the future.