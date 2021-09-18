FA to investigate crowd trouble following Burnley vs Arsenal

The Football Association is set to investigate crowd trouble following Arsenal's 1-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday, after supporters clashed and missiles were thrown at Turf Moor.

Mikel Arteta will be disappointed that crowd trouble has marred a second successive victory, as Martin Odegaard's first-half free kick proved the difference in a tight and cagey affair against the Clarets.

Fights breaking out between Burnley and Arsenal fans in the away end at full time pic.twitter.com/BlqbgHLelK — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) September 18, 2021

But tensions spilled over in the stands as Arsenal and Burnley fans clashed after the final whistle. Chris Wheatley caught the moment on video, as footage clearly showed drinks and objects being thrown between the two sets of supporters, with stewards struggling to keep them apart.

The unsavoury scenes lasted for around ten minutes, with the fans chanting and gesturing towards each other, while ignoring several requests for calm over the PA system. The supporters eventually dispersed, but their actions may not go unpunished, with the football authorities ready to intervene.

According to the Burnley Express, the FA are investigating the crowd disturbances which occurred on Saturday, and could punish both clubs for failing to control the behaviour of their fans.

Arsenal came out on top on the pitch, sneaking to a 1-0 victory over the struggling Clarets. Burnley fell behind to Odegaard's pinpoint free kick, and although they put the Gunners under pressure, they couldn't snatch an equaliser.

Sean Dyche thought his side had been awarded a rare penalty to level the scores, but referee Anthony Taylor overturned his initial decision after VAR had intervened, noticing that goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale had got to the ball before colliding with striker Matej Vydra.

The victory hands Arsenal a vital three points as they bounce back from a tough opening three games, which saw them pick up no points and left them marooned at the bottom of the table over the international break.