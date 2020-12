Fabio Vieira: Things to Know About Emerging Portuguese Talent

Portugal is known for churning out some of football's most exciting attacking talent, year after year, generation after generation.

The Premier League is currently graced by the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and the entire Wolves squad representing the Iberian nation on these shores, while we've seen greats such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Boa Morte (?) go before them.

If the latest reports are to believed, Porto's Fabio Vieira could be the next to follow in their footsteps, with the 20-year-old attacking midfielder linked a move to Arsenal.

Arsenal are seriously struggling for goals | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

With their worst start to a season in recent memory, it is no surprise that Mikel Arteta is looking for the solution to his attacking problems. Having managed only ten goals in 12 games, creativity is clearly in very short supply at the Emirates.

Mesut Ozil's banishment looks like a decision that will not be reversed by Arteta, so the Gunners will have to look elsewhere for attacking creativity, with €30m-rated Vieira an attractive option.

Here's everything you need to know about the youngster...

1. Made in Porto

2. A Champions League Scorer

Vieira is the latest product of Porto's famed youth academy, scoring seven goals in 23 Liga Portugal 2 appearances last season before his promotion to the first team.Joao Felix, Ruben Neves and Portugal legend Ricardo Carvalho are just three of the names to come through there in years gone by.



Having broken through into Porto's first team last season, Vieira has solidified his role this year. Making 12 appearances so far, his only goal of the season came in the Champions League with a tidy left-foot finish against Olympiacos.



Showing that he is indeed comfortable on the big stage despite his youth, we are likely going to get used to seeing him score plenty of goals in years to come, at Porto or not.

3. He's Hot Property

4. He's a Pini Zahavi Client

Pini Zahavi is Vieira's new agent | FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Having put together a string of impressive performances, Vieira has, according to Record , attracted interest from Marseille, as well as Arsenal.Although with top European clubs circling, the possibility of a new contract has not been ruled out by Porto, who could yet offer him bumper fresh terms to keep him at the club. His current contract expires in June 2022.



As seems to be the trend currently, Vieira has recently hired big-name agent Pini Zahavi to represent him, perhaps suggesting he is angling for a move away.



The super-agent boasts illustrious clientele including Robert Lewandowski and Neymar, and will be hoping that Vieira's career trajectory is as steep as his top clients.

5. Portugal's Young Star

Vieira made his debut for the Portugal Under-21 side in 2019 | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Vieira has risen through the ranks from Portugal Under-18s through to the Under-21s, impressing at each opportunity.



At the UEFA European Under-19 Championship he helped Portugal to finishing runners-up, and was named in the team of the tournament.



His first appearance for the Under-21 side came in November 2019 and he has gone on to score four goals in seven appearances, with his stock rising all the while and a call-up to the senior team surely only a matter of time.

Source : 90min