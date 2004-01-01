Fabio Vieira: Things to Know About Emerging Portuguese Talent

Portugal is known for churning out some of football's most exciting attacking talent, year after year, generation after generation.

The Premier League is currently graced by the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and the entire Wolves squad representing the Iberian nation on these shores, while we've seen greats such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Boa Morte (?) go before them.

If the latest reports are to believed, Porto's Fabio Vieira could be the next to follow in their footsteps, with the 20-year-old attacking midfielder linked a move to Arsenal.

Arsenal are seriously struggling for goals | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

With their worst start to a season in recent memory, it is no surprise that Mikel Arteta is looking for the solution to his attacking problems. Having managed only ten goals in 12 games, creativity is clearly in very short supply at the Emirates.

Mesut Ozil's banishment looks like a decision that will not be reversed by Arteta, so the Gunners will have to look elsewhere for attacking creativity, with €30m-rated Vieira an attractive option.

Here's everything you need to know about the youngster...

1. Made in Porto