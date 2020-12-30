Fans unable to attend football matches across the country amid new government restrictions

Spectators will no longer be able to attend football matches in England after the entire country was placed into the most severe two tiers of the government's coronavirus restrictions.

Current guidelines state that clubs located inside tier two areas are permitted to have 2,000 socially distanced fans in attendance, while those in tier one are allowed to have double that.

Prior to the latest review of coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday, Everton and Liverpool were the only Premier League clubs able to host spectators - but this will now end.

A string of hygiene measures has not prevented coronavirus outbreaks in Premier League clubs | Pool/Getty Images

As confirmed by Health Secretary Matt Hancock, the whole of England will now face tough coronavirus restrictions by being placed into either tier three or tier four.

This means that no Premier League, EFL or National League clubs will be allowed to host spectators. A select few non-league sides - who do not fulfil the FA's 'elite' parameters - will be permitted to allow a small amount of fans in, but it is likely that most of these divisions will shut down due to travel restrictions.

Coronavirus is not just preventing spectators from attending games, it is also wreaking havoc with the fixture list.

Manchester City's trip to Everton was postponed at the start of the week, before Tottenham's Premier League clash with Fulham was called off just hours it was due to kick off after the Cottagers returned a number of positive COVID-19 tests among their playing and backroom staff.

Another Premier League game postponed. ? pic.twitter.com/iXhXdh675W — 90min (@90min_Football) December 30, 2020

A number of Sheffield United players and staff also returned positive tests, although that did not prevent the Blades' game against Burnley at Turf Moor going ahead. Chris Wilder's side would lose 1-0, becoming the first top flight side since 1902 to head into the new year without a league win under their belt.

The postponements and rapid spread of coronavirus around the country has led to speculation that the Premier League will consider a two week pause in the season. This 'circuit breaker' has been backed by West Brom boss Sam Allardyce, but it remains to be seen whether it will garner enough support - Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already questioned the wisdomof the idea.