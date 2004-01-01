We're approaching the final three gameweeks of the Fantasy Premier League season, meaning there's little time left to win those coveted mini-leagues and earn bragging rights in your offices.

What's fun about the upcoming round of fixtures is that it's a double gameweek, with teams like Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea in action twice over the next ten days or so.

With that in mind, here's who you should be targeting for your FPL team.

Fantasy Premier League tips: Gameweek 36

1. Son Heung-min (11)

Son was the top point scorer last gameweek | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

We're coming up to a defining moment in the season, with Tottenham one of the teams scrapping to reach the top four.



Son hit form at the weekend with a haul of 19 points against Leicester, taking his goal tally for the season to 19 in the Premier League.



The South Korean scored in the away fixture at Liverpool last season and has a good record against Arsenal too.



Fixtures



Liverpool (A) - Saturday 7 May (19:45)

Arsenal (H) - Thursday 12 May (19:45)

2. Jordan Pickford (4.8)

Pickford had a stormer against Chelsea | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

It's tough to know what you're getting from Everton at the moment, given they've upset both Manchester United and Chelsea in recent weeks.



Key to the victory over the latter was Pickford, who made an array of excellent stops to improve the Toffees' hopes of avoiding relegation.



Against a likely rotated Leicester side and an all but relegated Watford, Pickford could prove to be a decent differential. Just ditch him before the final day trip to Arsenal.



Fixtures



Leicester (A) - Sunday 8 May (14:00)

Watford (A) - Wednesday 11 May (19:45)

3. Marcos Alonso (5.7)

Alonso netted at Old Trafford | Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

With Ben Chilwell still on the sidelines, Alonso is the de facto left wing back option for Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.



The Spaniard's threat from defence has been notable in recent weeks, scoring against Southampton and Manchester United.



Chelsea have been flakey in defeats to Arsenal and Everton but Alonso should bring in a healthy amount of points with a relatively kind run-in for the Blues.



Fixtures



Wolves (H) - Saturday 7 May (15:00)

Leeds (A) - Wednesday 11 May (19:30)

4. Eddie Nketiah (5.5)

Nketiah is back in Arsenal's starting XI | Julian Finney/GettyImages

It might have taken all season, but it looks like Nketiah has finally earned the striker role at Arsenal thanks to his double at Chelsea.



The Gunners are embroiled in a top-four race but a home clash with Leeds should provide plenty of goals, with Nketiah likely to get plenty of chances.



The visit to Tottenham will undoubtedly be tougher, but the striker has proven already that he can do the business in a London derby.



Fixtures



Leeds (H) - Sunday 8 May (14:00)

Tottenham (A) - Thursday 12 May (19:45)

5. Joel Matip (5.2)

Matip alongside centre back partner Van Dijk | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

While not the most glamorous of Liverpool's defensive options, Matip is a steady and cheaper option in defence.



With Ibrahima Konate starting in the Champions League, Matip has been a regular alongside Virgil van Dijk and has helped the Reds keep seven clean sheets in their last nine league games.



Fixtures



Tottenham (H) - Saturday 7 May (19:45)

Aston Villa (A) - Tuesday 10 May (20:00)

6. Richarlison (7.5)

Richarlison is in good form | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

If Everton are to get out of the awful mess they've found themselves in this season, Richarlison will be massively important.



The Brazilian is giving it his best shot, netting four goals in his last five league games, including the recent winner against Chelsea.



He's the biggest goal threat manager Frank Lampard has and there'll be little to no risk of rotation, meaning he's a decent option at 7.5.



Fixtures



Leicester (A) - Sunday 8 May (14:00)

Watford (A) - Wednesday 11 May (19:45)