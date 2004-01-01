Fantasy Premier League tips - Matchday 13

We are rapidly reaching the halfway point of the Fantasy Premier League season and whether you've begun strongly or endured a start to forget, this could be a week in which you secure a monster points haul.

There are several potentially high-scoring games to look forward to over the next few days with no less than four matches taking place on Sunday.

Here are some of the players you should be considering getting in, if they are not part of your team already.

1. Mohamed Salah (£13.0m)

Salah scored again in midweek | Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

If you are one of the 28% of players that doesn't have Mohamed Salah in your team, chances are you probably sacked off the FPL season after week one.



The Egyptian King is probably the best player on the planet right now on current form and he already has a ridiculous 125 points for the campaign.



Another 'easy' fixture awaits Liverpool and Salah this weekend too. Could we see another 9-0? Probably not but a Salah goal is a near certainty.

2. Marcos Alonso (£5.6m)

Alonso should be restored to the first team this weekend against Man Utd | David Lidstrom/GettyImages

With Ben Chilwell out until the New Year and Saul Niguez yet to convince, Marcos Alonso is set to play a lot of football over the coming weeks.



Chelsea's defensive record is obscene under Thomas Tuchel and Alonso is always good for a goal.



This makes him the perfect defender, in FPL terms at least.

3. Raul Jimenez (£7.8m)

Jimenez is back and firing | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Mid-priced forwards have been a hot talking point ever since the goals started drying up for Michail Antonio.



There is great potential in Gabriel Jesus, but his midweek excursions against PSG may seem him miss out. Someone who will be starting - and against lowly Norwich City no less - is Raul Jimenez.



Wolves are back to being Premier League dark horses this season and Jimenez finally looks comfortable again after that horrific head injury.

4. Emile Smith Rowe (£5.9m)

Smith Rowe recently made his England debut | Jonathan Moscrop/GettyImages

Emile Smith Rowe is one of the first names on the team sheet for Arsenal at this point and his level of productivity is astounding, considering he costs just £5.9m.



The Gunners face a trip to leaky Newcastle this weekend and we would not put it past the England international to net another goal.

5. Son Heung-min (£10.4m)

Son is vital to his side | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Tottenham's humiliating 2-1 defeat to Slovenia's fifth-best team on Thursday means their second-string are unlikely to see the light of day this season.



This is good news for Son Heung-min owners, not that there was much chance of the South Korean being rested anyway.



Spurs have a presentable run of games coming up and Son loves getting FPL points.

6. Conor Gallagher (£6.0m)

We expect another great display from Gallgher | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Another FPL gameweek, another article from 90min espousing the virtues of Conor Gallagher.



The midfielder has hit a new level of excellence under Patrick Vieira and grabbed another assist during Crystal Palace's dramatic 3-3 draw with Burnley last weekend.



A trip to Aston Villa is next up.