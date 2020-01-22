Father of New Real Madrid Signing Reinier Reveals Interest From Liverpool and Arsenal

​The father of Real Madrid's new signing Reinier has revealed that his son attracted interest from both Liverpool and Arsenal among a whole host of top European clubs.

The young Brazilian signed for Los Blancos on Monday for a fee of around €35m having scored six goals in 14 games for Brazilian side Flamengo.

He becomes the third Brazilian youngster to sign for Real in recent years following the acquisitions of Vinicíus Júnior and Rodrygo. However, the story could've been much different.

According to Brazilian football website Cadena Ser, via ​HITC, his father said both Arsenal and Liverpool wanted the 18-year-old, though they were not alone in the pursuit of Reinier.

"Did Barcelona call us? Yes, there was always contact, although nothing as strong as Real," he said. "Real made the commitment. Juventus, ​Liverpool, ​Arsenal , Borussia Dortmund, Ajax."





It seems that the Brazilian starlet, dubbed the new Kaka, attracted interest from every corner of European football - but ​Real Madrid were the ones eventually able to secure his signature and splash out on the attacking midfielder.

Reinier has only ever played 14 games in his senior career, but was already showing the talent that made top clubs take notice. He has a Copa Libertadores medal to his name, too, after Flamengo beat River Plate in the final.

Although he is yet to make his senior debut for Brazil, the former Flamengo man has played at Under-15, Under-17 and Under-23 level for his home nation. He impressed during his time in the Under-17s scoring five times in ten games before a call up to the Under-23 squad.

He may have to wait a while to make his full debut for Zinedine Zidane's side, as he will to join up with Real Madrid Castilla at first, which is a path that was also taken by Vinicíus Júnior and Rodrygo upon their arrival in Spain.