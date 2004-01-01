FC Porto confirm €40m deal to sell Fabio Vieira to Arsenal

FC Porto have confirmed that they have agreed to sell Fabio Vieira to Arsenal for an initial €35m fee.

Reports of the Gunners' interest in the attacking midfielder first emerged earlier this week and things have progressed swiftly since then.

On Thursday, 90min revealed that the two clubs had agreed a fee for the player - €35m up front with €5m in potential add-ons - with Porto confirming the deal on Friday morning.

"Football Clube do Porto – Futebol, SAD, under the terms of article 248º nº1 of the Securities Code, hereby informs the market that it has reached a principle of agreement with Arsenal FC for the assignment, on a definitive basis, of the registration rights professional football player Fábio Vieira for €40M (forty million euros), of which €5M (five million euros) are dependent on the achievement of sporting goals. finalized and is expected to be implemented in the next few days," a statement read.

More to follow