Fenerbahçe '90%' Confident of Securing Mesut Özil Transfer in January

Turkish side Fenerbahçe are '90%' confident that they will complete a deal for Arsenal's Mesut Özil in the January transfer window.

The 32-year-old has long been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium having been deemed surplus to requirements by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

Özil is set to leave the Emirates | Alex Morton/Getty Images

The former Real Madid man became the club's record signing in 2013 for a reported £42.5m, and would go on to become a key man under Arsene Wenger. In 2018, the former Germany international extended his deal at the Emirates, with his £350,000-a-week wages meaning the club have found it increasingly difficult to find a potential suitor.

However, with Özil's deal set to expire in the summer, Fenerbahçe have confirmed they are confident of securing the services of the 32-year-old in January, with club congress member Murat Zorlu saying they have it on good authority that the deal is almost done.

“A source who’s very well connected to the club has told me that Mesut Özil is likely to become a Fenerbahçe player during the next transfer window. I would say 90% he will join us in one month,”

Zorlu told Sport Digitale.

Özil is yet to play a single minute of football this campaign having been omitted from both Arsenal's Premier League and Europa League squads.

The German has continually insisted he wants to see out the remainder of his contract in north London and is even said to have rejected moves away from the club previously, despite Arsenal's willingness to terminate his contract. This season, he's notably been active on social media supporting his teammates.

However, with a move to Turkey becoming increasingly likely, it seems the German's spell in England will come to an end. Should the move be finalised in January, Özil will depart the Emirates having made 254 appearances, scoring 44 goals.