Festive football schedule: When & where to watch all the Christmas fixtures on TV

'Tis the season for a glut of football, with Premier League and EFL Cup games on TV every single day (except New Year's Eve) until the 6 January.

The feast begins with six Premier League games on Boxing Day before continuing well into the New Year, culminating in the tasty EFL Cup semi-finals on 5 and 6 January at the end of the traditional 12 days of Christmas.

With so much to watch, 90min presents to you the full Christmas fixture list and where you can see every game (all times are GMT).

Saturday, 26 December

Leicester City v Manchester United (12:30) - BT Sport 1 (UK), fuboTV (US)



Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (15:00) - BBC One/iPlayer (UK), fuboTV (US)



Fulham v Southampton (15:00) - Sky Sports Main Event (UK), fuboTV (US)



Arsenal v Chelsea (17:30) - Sky Sports Main Event (UK), fuboTV (US)



Manchester City v Newcastle United (20:00) - BT Sport 1 (UK), fuboTV (US)



Sheffield United v Everton (20:00) - BT Sport 2 (UK), fuboTV (US)

Sunday, 27 December

Leeds United v Burnley (12:00) - Sky Sports Main Event (UK), fuboTV (US)



West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion (14:15) - Sky Sports Main Event (UK), fuboTV (US)



Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion (16:30) - Sky Sports Main Event (UK), fuboTV (US)



Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur (19:15) - Sky Sports Main Event (UK), fuboTV (US)

Monday, 28 December

Crystal Palace v Leicester City (15:00) - Amazon Prime Video (UK), fuboTV (US)



Chelsea v Aston Villa (17:30) - Amazon Prime Video (UK), fuboTV (US)



Everton v Manchester City (20:00) - Amazon Prime Video (UK), fuboTV (US)

Tuesday, 29 December

Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal (18:00) - Amazon Prime Video (UK), fuboTV (US)



Burnley v Sheffield United (18:00) - Amazon Prime Video (UK), fuboTV (US)



Southampton v West Ham United (18:00) - Amazon Prime Video (UK), fuboTV (US)



West Bromwich Albion v Leeds United (18:00) - Amazon Prime Video (UK), fuboTV (US)



Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (20:00) - Amazon Prime Video (UK), fuboTV (US)

Wednesday, 30 December

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham (18:00) - Amazon Prime Video (UK), fuboTV (US)



Newcastle United v Liverpool (20:00) - Amazon Prime Video (UK), fuboTV (US)

Friday, 1 January

Everton v West Ham United (17:30) - BT Sport 1 (UK), fuboTV (US)



Manchester United v Aston Villa (20:00) - Sky Sports Main Event (UK), fuboTV (US)

Saturday, 2 January

Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United (12:30) - BT Sport 1 (UK), fuboTV (US)



Crystal Palace v Sheffield United (15:00) - Sky Sports Main Event (UK), fuboTV (US)



Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers (17:30) - Sky Sports Main Event (UK), fuboTV (US)



West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal (20:00) - BT Sport 1 (UK), fuboTV (US)

Sunday, 3 January

Burnley v Fulham (12:00) - Sky Sports Main Event (UK), fuboTV (US)



Newcastle United v Leicester City (14:15) - Sky Sports Main Event (UK), fuboTV (US)



Chelsea v Manchester City (16:30) - Sky Sports Main Event (UK), fuboTV (US)

Monday, 4 January

Southampton v Liverpool (20:00) - Sky Sports Main Event (UK), fuboTV (US)

Tuesday, 5 January

Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford - EFL Cup semi-final(19:45) - Sky Sports Football (UK)

Wednesday, 6 January

Manchester United v Manchester City - EFL Cup semi-final (19:45) - Sky Sports Football (UK)