FIFA 20: Every Premier League Club's Most Overpowered Player on Ultimate Team

For every FIFA Ultimate Team addict, the discovery of an overpowered star is always the aim. There is nothing more delightful than demolishing an opponent brutally with a player they least expect.

Since the inception of Ultimate Team in FIFA 09, the game has been littered with treasured gems. The likes of Gervinho, Seydou Doumbia and Victor Ibarbo were mainstays of any team, as players sought to destroy their opponent with speed and strength.

With every passing FIFA, it has become the norm to try and discover that hidden star who can light up your Ultimate Team. For FIFA 20, there is a range of untapped stars at each Premier League club who deserve a place in any players team...

AFC Bournemouth - Nathan Ake

FIFA 20 rating: 80

OP stat: 81 defending

As has come to be the rule with any FIFA, a defender with pace is a guaranteed beast. With Ake's 75 pace combined with a strong 81 defending, any opponent will struggle to take on the Cherries' defender.

Arsenal- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

FIFA 20 rating: 88

OP stat: 94 pace

While being one of the more pricey options on this list, the sheer speed and finishing prowess of the Arsenal skipper is enough to terrorise any defence. His 94 pace and 85 shooting makes him an almost unplayable striker.

Aston Villa - Tyrone Mings

FIFA 20 rating: 74

OP stat: 82 strength

Despite being an incredibly harshly rated 74 overall, the Villa and England man is a giant of a defender. His height and his strength provides a composed and dominant centre back, despite only being a silver card.

Brighton - Jose Izquierdo

FIFA 20 rating: 76

OP stat: 86 pace

In a team not necessarily known for its speed or power, the often injured Brighton man has real flair. His 86 pace and 80 dribbling provides any FIFA player with a tricky and skilful winger who can easily beat his man.

Burnley - Nick Pope

FIFA 20 rating: 79

OP stat: Being massive.

The England stopper is an impressive inclusion for any team. Despite his rather low 79 rating, he is a formidable figure in the goal and available at a bargain price too.

​ Chelsea - Antonio Rudiger

FIFA 20 rating: 82

OP stat: 85 standing tackle

Much like Ake, Rudiger is a pacy and powerful central defender certain to improve any team. His strength seems to exceed his 78 physical and is incredibly difficult to get past.

Crystal Palace - Patrick van Aanholt

FIFA 20 rating: 76

OP stat: 4* weak foot

The 76-rated full back provides incredible pace on the left side of defence. His four star weak foot attribute allows any user to cut inside and utilised the Palace man's overpowered shooting ability too.

Everton - Jordan Pickford

FIFA 20 rating: 83

OP stat: All of them

While perhaps a surprise to some, the presence of Pickford in goal should frighten any striker...in FIFA anyways. Despite his real life form, Pickford has the ability to pull off outrageous saves as well as providing excellent distribution.

Leicester City - Jamie Vardy

FIFA 20 rating: 85

OP stat: 89 pace

There could only be one inclusion here. The 85-rated former Fleetwood man is a must for any Ultimate Team, as his 89 pace rips through any defence with consummate ease.

Liverpool - Joe Gomez

FIFA 20 rating: 80

OP stat: 81 pace

While his centre back partner Virgil van Dijk would be a fair shout, the much cheaper Gomez is perhaps one of the best defenders on the game. His combination of speed and passing ability means he is a certified starter for any Premier League based team.

​ Manchester City - Leroy Sane

FIFA 20 rating: 86

OP stat: 95 pace

In real life he has had a torrid 18 months, but the virtual Sane is still one of the top players on FIFA, and a real speed demon. The left winger's 95 pace is devastating, as few opponents are able to fend off the rampaging German.

M anchester United - Daniel James

FIFA 20 rating: 77

OP stat: 95 pace

Not that pace is everything in FIFA, but it is vitally important. The welsh wizard is almost impossible to catch when he's at full tilt, and his ability to cut in form the left flank is equally as destructive.

Newcastle United - Allan Saint-Maximin

FIFA 20 rating: 79

OP stat: 5* skill moves

Unlike his unpredictability in real life, the French winger is outrageously difficult to defend against in FIFA 20. The combination of his 93 pace and 86 dribbling can frighten any opponent. You might as well give up if you come up against him...

Norwich - Teemu Pukki

FIFA 20 rating: 77

OP stat: 84 positioning

The Finnish striker is a proper poacher in front of goal. While only a 77-rated player, the former Celtic man is lethal inside the box and puts his 75 shooting rating to shame.

Sheffield United - Enda Stevens

FIFA 20 rating: 74

OP stat: Well rounded

The Blades team is not particularly impressive in FIFA, despite their real life form. The highly-rated Sander Berge is clunky to use, yet Enda Stevens provides a terrific outlet on the left hand side. Despite his lowly pace of 75, the Irishman can provide wicked delivery from the touchline.

Southampton - James Ward-Prowse

FIFA 20 rating: 79

OP stat: 89 free kicks

The Saints youth product is a real hidden gem in this year's FIFA. His passing range and shooting ability, as well as his free kick brilliance, means he is a perfect foil for a more powerful and dominant central midfield.

​ Tottenham Hotspur - Moussa Sissoko

FIFA 20 rating: 81

OP stat: 91 strength

Speaking of dominant midfielders, Sissoko is undoubtedly one of the most overpowered players on the game. His combination of pace, strength and skill makes him almost unplayable in central midfield. The French international may only have an 81 rating, but his all round attributes make him a real force at the heart of any team.

Watford - Ismaila Sarr

FIFA 20 rating: 78

OP stat: 94 pace

Not to suggest again that pace is everything...again...but the unrivalled speed of Ismaila Sarr means he simply must be in any Premier League based team. Despite his lowly 78 rating, Sarr has the ability to tear any defence apart on the right side and serves as a great catalyst for those counter attack lovers.

West Ham United - Sebastian Haller

FIFA 20 rating: 83

OP stat: 89 strength

The Frenchman is also an absolute must for this year's game. The mixture of height, speed and finishing makes the former Frankfurt player a real threat up top. When partnered alongside a slightly quicker forward, Haller has the ability to forge an unplayable strike partnership.

Wolves - Adama Traore

FIFA 20 rating: 77

OP stat: 96 pace

Let's face it, there is no real surprise here. Adama Traore is the definition of overpowered as he exudes strength and power. The 96-paced Spanish winger is a certainty for most FIFA players, as he can bamboozle even the most defensive of players. Despite being criminally rated with just 78 physical, Traore is not a player nudged off the ball with any sort of ease.