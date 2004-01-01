FIFA 23 Player Ratings: Top 25 most improved players in Ultimate Team

New Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike has been revealed as the most improved player in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The young striker was a 61 overall last year but, after a breakout season with Stade Reims, has jumped up to 76 - an unrivalled +15 boost.

Ekitike is only narrowly ahead of Southampton full-back Tino Livramento, who has jumped up from a 61 to a 75 after exploding onto the Premier League season last season.

Rennes centre-back Warmed Omari has climbed up 13, moving from a 62 to a 75.

There are a handful of players who have jumped up 12, with new PSG man Vitinha the pick of the bunch. He's now a 79 overall midfielder, leaping up from 67.

Lazio's Nicolo Casale and Gil Vicente's Fran Navarro have both climbed up 12, with the former now 76 and the latter 75.

The most improved cards in FUT 23 | EA Sports

Centre-back Castello Lukeba of Lyon has moved up 11 to 76, but one of the most intriguing upgrades is the +10 boost handed to Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck, who has Cheap Beast written all over him now.

Rounding out the +10 upgrades are Wilfried Singo (76), Djed Spence (75) and Georginio Rutter (75).

Among the rest of the top 25, there are a handful of interesting upgrades, including the +9 jump for AC Milan's Pierre Kalulu (78) and the +8 for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who is now a competitive 82.

Leipzig left-back David Raum is up 8 to 81 and Everton winger Antony Gordon has his first gold card after jumping from 67 to 75.

The top 25 most improved players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team - ranked

