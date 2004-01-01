FIFA 23 Player Ratings: Top 25 most improved players in Ultimate Team

New Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike has been revealed as the most improved player in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.
The young striker was a 61 overall last year but, after a breakout season with Stade Reims, has jumped up to 76 - an unrivalled +15 boost.
Ekitike is only narrowly ahead of Southampton full-back Tino Livramento, who has jumped up from a 61 to a 75 after exploding onto the Premier League season last season.
Rennes centre-back Warmed Omari has climbed up 13, moving from a 62 to a 75.
There are a handful of players who have jumped up 12, with new PSG man Vitinha the pick of the bunch. He's now a 79 overall midfielder, leaping up from 67.
Lazio's Nicolo Casale and Gil Vicente's Fran Navarro have both climbed up 12, with the former now 76 and the latter 75.
Centre-back Castello Lukeba of Lyon has moved up 11 to 76, but one of the most intriguing upgrades is the +10 boost handed to Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck, who has Cheap Beast written all over him now.
Rounding out the +10 upgrades are Wilfried Singo (76), Djed Spence (75) and Georginio Rutter (75).
Among the rest of the top 25, there are a handful of interesting upgrades, including the +9 jump for AC Milan's Pierre Kalulu (78) and the +8 for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who is now a competitive 82.
Leipzig left-back David Raum is up 8 to 81 and Everton winger Antony Gordon has his first gold card after jumping from 67 to 75.
The top 25 most improved players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team - ranked
- Hugo Ekitike: +15 (61 to 76)
- Tino Livramento: +14 (61 to 75)
- Warmed Omari: +13 (62 to 75)
- Vitinha: +12 (67 to 79)
- Nicolo Casale: +12 (64 to 76)
- Fran Navarro: +12 (63 to 75)
- Castello Lukeba: +11 (65 to 76)
- Nico Schlotterbeck: +10 (72 to 82)
- Wilfried Singo: +10 (66 to 76)
- Djed Spence: +10 (65 to 75)
- Georginio Rutter: +10 (65 to 75)
- Pierre Kalulu: +9 (69 to 78)
- Patrick Wimmer: +9 (67 to 76)
- Josip Sutalo: +9 (66 to 75)
- Malo Gusto: +9 (66 to 75)
- Aaron Ramsdale: +8 (74 to 82)
- David Raum: +8 (73 to 81)
- Piero Hincapie: +8 (70 to 78)
- Deniz Undav: +8 (69 to 77)
- Hugo Duro: +8 (69 to 77)
- Davide Frattesi: +8 (69 to 77)
- Kouadio Manu Kone: +8 (69 to 77)
- Anthony Gordon: +8 (67 to 75)
- Jacob Ramsey: +8 (67 to 75)
- Ansgar Knauff: +8 (67 to 75)
Source : 90min