Fiorentina name price for contract rebel Dusan Vlahovic

Fiorentina will demand a substantial transfer fee to part with coveted striker Dusan Vlahovic next year after the 21-year-old rejected a bumper new contract to keep him in Florence.

La Viola owner Rocco Commisso confirmed on Tuesday that Vlahovic had turned down an offer to become the highest-paid player in the club's history on a long-term deal worth £35m. The Serb's current terms expire in 2023, so Fiorentina will look to cash in next year rather than lose him on a free.

Vlahovic was persistently linked with a move away from Fiorentina during the summer following a prolific campaign in 2020/21, where he scored 21 times in Serie A. He has started the new season in equally electric form, rattling in six goals in just eight games so far.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid were consistently rumoured as potential destinations throughout the transfer window before the young frontman ultimately remained at Stadio Artemio Franchi. However, those clubs and others will now be on red alert with Vlahovic destined to leave Fiorentina in the near future.

He will not come cheap, though. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Commisso has raised Vlahovic's asking price to €90.5m (£77m) following the striker's decision to turn down a new contract - potentially pricing the likes of Arsenal and Spurs out of a move.

Should the Serbia international's form continue his list of suitors is only likely to grow, with European heavyweights Juventus and Man City among those who have been more sporadically linked and both more likely to stump up a fee close to Fiorentina's valuation.

Speaking about Vlahovic's decision to decline a new deal on Tuesday, Commisso said: "As you know, Fiorentina made a very significant offer to the player. Our proposal would have made him the highest paid player in the history of the club.

"We also improved our offer on a number of occasions in order to accommodate the requests of both Dusan and his entourage. However, despite our efforts, those offers have not been accepted.

"At this point, all that we can do is acknowledge the wishes of the player and his entourage and quickly identify feasible, appropriate solutions as we proceed with this exciting new season."