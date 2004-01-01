 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Alexander-Arnold makes Real Madrid decision; Man Utd's Sancho blow

Wednesday's football transfer rumours, including updates on Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jadon Sancho, Antoine Griezmann, Emile Smith Rowe, Yan Couto and more.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards