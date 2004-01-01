 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Amorim makes Zirkzee decision; Man Utd and Real Madrid eye Lookman

Friday's football transfer rumours include Joshua Zirkzee, Ademola Lookman, Randal Kolo Muani, Ousmane Diomande and more.
Source : 90min