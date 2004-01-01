 
Football transfer rumours: Antony's Man Utd exit blocked; Slot asks for four signings

Saturday's transfer rumour roundup features updates on Antony, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Anthony Gordon, Julian Alvarez, Federico Chiesa and more.
Source : 90min

