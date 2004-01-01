 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Barcelona consider selling Pedri to Man Utd; Liverpool make Guehi move

Tuesday's transfer rumour roundup includes updates on Pedri, Marc Guehi, Victor Osimhen, Joao Felix, Mikel Merino and more.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards