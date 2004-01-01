 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Barcelona want Garnacho after Ten Hag feud; PSG lead Salah race

Friday's football transfer rumours, with updates on Alejandro Garnacho, Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jhon Duran & more.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards