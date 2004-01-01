 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Chelsea step up Mainoo interest; Real Madrid reignite Fernandez chase

Tuesday's football transfer rumours, with updates on Kobbie Mainoo, Enzo Fernandez, Rafael Leao, Victor Osimhen, Florian Wirtz & more.
Source : 90min