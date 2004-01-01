 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Chelsea target Antony; PSG enter Alexander-Arnold race

Monday's football transfer rumours include Antony, Trent Alexander-Arnold. Cole Palmer, Alexander Isak, Pedro Porro, Lamine Yamal and more.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards