 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: De Ligt wants De Jong at Man Utd; Vinicius receives €1bn offer

Tuesday's transfer rumours include Frenkie de Jong, Vinicius Junior, Joao Felix, Mikel Merino, Kingsley Coman and more.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards