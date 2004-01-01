 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: European giants join race for Salah; Man Utd receive Zirkzee swap offer

Friday's football transfer rumours, with updates on Mohamed Salah, Joshua Zirkzee, Mykhailo Mudryk, Alexander Isak, Ryan Gravenberch, Aurelien Tchouameni & more.
Source : 90min