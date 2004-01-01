Teams
Premier League
Liverpool FC
Manchester City FC
Arsenal FC
Chelsea FC
Aston Villa FC
Brighton and Hove Albion FC
Newcastle United FC
Fulham FC
Tottenham Hotspur FC
Nottingham Forest FC
Brentford FC
West Ham United FC
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester United FC
Leicester City FC
Everton FC
Ipswich Town FC
Crystal Palace FC
Southampton FC
Wolverhampton Wanderers FC
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forums
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Football transfer rumours: Garnacho wants Barcelona move; De Bruyne close to Man City exit
Tweet
Wednesday's football transfer rumours, with updates on Alejandro Garnacho, Kevin De Bruyne, Joshua Zirkzee, Thomas Tuchel & more.
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Well done, Joe Root!
09 Oct 09:52 - redgunamo, 200 views 23 replies
Interesting piece on the City situation
08 Oct 23:07 - 7sisters, 184 views 4 replies
Travelwimb
08 Oct 18:23 - Pat Vegas, 186 views 9 replies
Quelle surprise!
07 Oct 21:48 - Sir C, 183 views 1 replies
FFS, love how they have to name drop us.
07 Oct 16:54 - PSRB, 410 views 4 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards