 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Haaland wants Man City exit; Man Utd & Liverpool eye Adeyemi

Monday's football transfer rumours include Erling Haaland, Karim Adeyemi, Rodri, Virgil van Dijk, Jonathan David, Jamal Musiala & more.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards