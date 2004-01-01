 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Liverpool make Haaland enquiry; Man Utd consider Gomes reunion

Saturday's transfer rumour roundup includes updates on Erling Haaland, Angel Gomes, Marc Guehi, Jules Kounde, Florian Wirtz and more.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards