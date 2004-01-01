 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Liverpool set Nunez price tag; Chelsea's 'Messinho' move hijacked

Friday's football transfer rumours include Liverpool's price tag for Darwin Nunez, Chelsea's move for Estevao being threatened by Bayern Munich, Victor Osimhen, Xavi Simons, Joao Neves & more.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards