Football transfer rumours: Man Utd advance De Jong talks; Liverpool confident of Gyokeres deal

Thursday's transfer rumour roundup includes updates on Man Utd's interest in Frenkie de Jong, Liverpool's hopes of signing Viktor Gyokeres and more...



Manchester United are back in talks with Barcelona over the signing of Frenkie de Jong. The Catalan giants are in need of making a major sale this summer to boost their finances. (El Nacional - Spain)

Victor Osimhen would prefer to join Chelsea rather than PSG should he be granted his wish to leave Napoli this summer. (CalcioNapoli24)

Barcelona have made a new bid for Dani Olmo which matches RB Leipzig's €60m valuation of the Spanish playmaker. (SPORT - Spain)

Arsenal have fallen behind rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Wolves winger Pedro Neto, with Spurs intensifying talks with the Portuguese's camp over personal terms. (Football Transfers)

Real Madrid are closing in on an agreement with Chelsea that will see them swap goalkeepers Andriy Lunin and Kepa Arrizabalaga. (El Nacional - Spain)

Another player who could leave Real Madrid is Rodrygo, with Manchester City and PSG ready to offer him an escape route out of the Santiago Bernabeu. (Defensa Central - Spain)



Source : 90min