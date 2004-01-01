 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Man Utd battle Tottenham for Cunha; Liverpool eye Rodrygo

The top transfer rumours in world football including updates on Viktor Gyokeres, Theo Hernandez, Alexander Isak, Victor Boniface, Paul Pogba and more.
Source : 90min