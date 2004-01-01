 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Man Utd eye Goretzka; Real Madrid identify Tchouameni replacement

Friday's football transfer rumours includes Leon Goretzka, Aurelien Tchouameni, Pedro Porro, Benjamin Sesko, Alex Grimaldo, Hakan Calhanoglu and more.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards