 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Man Utd eye Rashford exit; Arsenal hold Kounde talks

Friday's football transfer rumours, include Marcus Rashford, Jules Kounde, Riccardo Calafiori, Ronald Araujo & more.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards