 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Man Utd hatch Toney plan; Osimhen responds to Arsenal & Chelsea interest

Monday's football transfer rumours, with updates on Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen, Joao Felix, Marc Guehi, Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling & more.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards