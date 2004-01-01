 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Man Utd join Williams race; Liverpool eye Pulisic as Salah replacement

Saturday's football transfer rumours, with updates on Nico Williams, Christian Pulisic, Aurelien Tchouameni, Victor Osimhen, Frenkie de Jong & more.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards