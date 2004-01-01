 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Man Utd learn Rabiot wage demands; Real Madrid face new Saliba competition

Thursday's transfer rumour roundup includes updates on Adrien Rabiot, William Saliba, Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Joshua Kimmich and more.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards