 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Man Utd make Southgate top target; Liverpool braced for £77m Diaz bid

Wednesday's transfer rumours include Man Utd's interest in England manager Gareth Southgate, Luis Diaz's suitors from abroad and more.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards