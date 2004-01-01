Teams
Premier League
Liverpool FC
Manchester City FC
Arsenal FC
Chelsea FC
Aston Villa FC
Brighton and Hove Albion FC
Newcastle United FC
Fulham FC
Tottenham Hotspur FC
Nottingham Forest FC
Brentford FC
West Ham United FC
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester United FC
Leicester City FC
Everton FC
Ipswich Town FC
Crystal Palace FC
Southampton FC
Wolverhampton Wanderers FC
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forums
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Football transfer rumours: Man Utd want World Cup winner; Chelsea's Mudryk stance revealed
Tweet
Saturday's football transfer rumours, with updates on Rodrigo de Paul, Mykhailo Mudryk, Kobbie Mainoo, Erik ten Hag & more.
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Martinelli broken
14 Oct 12:17 - PSRB, 348 views 4 replies
Graeme Souness
11 Oct 14:01 - Luis Anaconda, 1077 views 11 replies
LinkedIn
10 Oct 17:57 - John Bunnell, 592 views 5 replies
The biblical Florida hurricane
10 Oct 14:54 - 7sisters, 369 views 1 replies
RIP George Baldock
10 Oct 13:58 - PSRB, 524 views 4 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards