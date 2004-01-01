 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Man Utd's Casemiro U-turn; Guardiola calls Real Madrid's Rodrygo

Friday's transfer rumours include Casemiro, Rodrygo, Raheem Sterling, Rafael Leao, Aaron Ramsdale, Samu Omorodion and more.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards