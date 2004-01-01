 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Mane set for Bayern exit; Barcelona want lower Messi wages

Saturday's transfer rumours include Sadio Mane potentially leaving Bayern Munich, Barcelona wanting to sign Lionel Messi on reduced wages, Jeremie Frimpong, Declan Rice, Luka Modric, Andre Onana, Randal Kolo Muani and more.

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards