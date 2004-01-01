 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: PSG make Rashford decision; Liverpool enter £50m defender race

Tuesday's transfer rumour roundup includes updates on Marcus Rashford's uncertain Man Utd future, the battle to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace and more.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards