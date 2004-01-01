Football transfer rumours: Rashford wants Man Utd exit; Arsenal & Liverpool battle for Rodrygo

Marcus Rashford has asked to leave Manchester United and has attracted interest from Aston Villa and Marseille, but it is Antonio Conte's Napoli who are pushing hardest to sign the England international. (El Nacional - Spain)
Also potentially on the way out of Man Utd is Antony, who has been made available for a January loan. A number of Premier League clubs have registered an interest. (GOAL Brasil)
Manchester City have identified Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres as their preferred long-term replacement for Erling Haaland. (Sky Sport Switzerland)
Chelsea will demand £30m to part ways with midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, who is wanted by Barcelona. (TEAMtalk)
Chukwuemeka could be replaced by Getafe midfielder Christantus Ucheafter Chelsea made contact about the 21-year-old's availability. (Matteo Moretto)
In anticipation of Kevin De Bruyne's eventual exit, Man City have added Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler to a transfer shortlist that also includes Villarreal's Alex Baena and Las Palmas' Alberto Moleiro. (Fichajes - Spain)
Source : 90min