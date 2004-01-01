 
Football transfer rumours: Real Madrid join Mainoo race; Chelsea ready to sack Maresca

Saturday's football transfer rumours, with updates on Kobbie Mainoo, Enzo Maresca, Jan Oblak, Luis Diaz, Viktor Gyokeres, Leroy Sane & more.
Source : 90min