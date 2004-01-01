 
Football transfer rumours: Real Madrid lead Man Utd in Branthwaite race; Liverpool's Rodrygo enquiry

Wednesday's transfer rumours include Jarrad Branthwaite, Rodrygo, Aurelien Tchouameni, Joshua Kimmich, Adrien Rabiot and more.
Source : 90min

