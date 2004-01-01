 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Van Dijk wanted in Saudi Arabia; Arsenal to rival Man Utd for Neves

Friday's football transfer rumours include Virgil van Dijk, Joao Neves, Conor Gallagher, Florian Wirtz, Raheem Sterling & more.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards