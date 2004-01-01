 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Varane's shock post-Man Utd move; Liverpool eye Alisson replacement

Sunday's football transfers include Raphael Varane's next move after leaving Man Utd, Chelsea's proposed swap to sign Alexander Isak, Lamine Yamal, Joshua Kimmich, Joshua Zirkzee, Giorgi Mamardashvili and more.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards