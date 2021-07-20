Former Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis diagnosed with throat cancer

Former Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis has been diagnosed with throat cancer, though doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

Gazidis spent ten years with the Gunners before leaving the club in 2018 to become chief executive at Milan - a role he still holds to this day.

Milan took to their official website to reveal the news, sending their best wishes to Gazidis while offering the brighter news that doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

“AC Milan informs its fans and stakeholders that our chief executive officer, Ivan Gazidis, has been diagnosed with a cancer of the throat," the statement read. "Based on an extensive series of tests and scans, doctors expect he will make a full recovery.

“Ivan will remain operational during the necessary treatment in specialized clinics, with the full support of the ownership, President Scaroni and the club’s senior management. Everyone involved with the club wishes Ivan all the best for a full and speedy recovery. We are all with you.”

Gazidis also took the opportunity to provide a brief statement, saying he is confident of making a full recovery and imploring others to ensure they have regular check-ups.

"Of course, there is never a good time for a diagnosis of cancer, but I have a very curable form of cancer and a positive diagnosis," he wrote.

"I have world class medical expertise, and the support of so many loved ones and everyone at the club, and I am confident based on all advice that the cancer will be treated successfully, with a full recovery.

"My diagnosis demonstrates the importance of regular medical check ups, even if you don’t have symptoms. I would encourage everyone to prioritise their health and to make sure, even in the day-to-day obligations of life and work, that they have their regular medical check ups.

"We have a strong team, both on and off the pitch and I have full faith in their ability to drive our club forward over the coming weeks. See you soon and always Forza Milan."