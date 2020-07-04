Four Premier League Clubs in Queue for James Rodriguez as Real Madrid Prepare to Cash In

Real Madrid are reportedly resigned to selling James Rodriguez for a cut-price fee this summer, opening the door to Arsenal, Everton, Manchester United and Wolves to make their moves.





Rodriguez has made just one league appearance since October for Los Blancos after struggling to overcome an injury-ravaged start to the season. His start against Real Sociedad last month was his sole post-lockdown appearance, and he has been left out of the four matches since, with Madrid locking down top spot in La Liga without him.





The Colombian was close to joining Atlético Madrid in the summer but a move failed to come to fruition, and he has now entered the final year of his contract - meaning this summer will be Real's last chance to earn a fee for the player who turns 29 next week.





Six years ago today, James Rodriguez scored one of the all-time great World Cup goals!



It won goal of the tournament and the Puskas award ?



(via @FIFAWorldCup)pic.twitter.com/AcuYDKQkAz — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 28, 2020

Conveniently enough, according to Marca, there is a queue forming for his signature. The story goes that, in recognition of how difficult it will be to sell him, Real have virtually halved their asking price since last summer, and will now accept something in the region of €20-25m for his services.





Madrid see that as a 'giveaway' for a player of his abilities, but their hand has been forced, and a quartet of Premier League clubs are touted to take advantage.





Marca lead with Everton, whose manager Carlo Ancelotti attempted to take him to Napoli last summer, saying they are his 'maximum supporter.'





Not far behind, however, it's reported that Arsenal, United and Wolves will all consider offers at such a reduced asking price, all clubs well aware that Madrid see no future for the player.





Atletico are mentioned as another potential option, but it's believed that Zinedine Zidane's side would prefer not to sell to their city rivals.





For more from Robbie Copeland, follow him on Twitter!



